Holness acknowledges shortage of police personnel in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has acknowledged that there is a shortage of police personnel in the crime-plagued parish of Westmoreland.

“While I agree… that there is a shortage, let me say that the shortage is as a result of the level of crime and violence. In other words, the normal manpower distribution for this area would be quite appropriate were the level of crime and violence lower,” said Holness.

The admission came amid a spate of murders in the western parish, especially last Saturday, and continuing since then, even after a state of emergency (SOE) was declared there on Sunday.

Criminals continue to create havoc for the already stretched police personnel in the parish, with one of their colleagues, trainee Constable Duvaughn Brown, being among the latest murder victims there.

Speaking during a visit to Westmoreland on Thursday, Holness said the spate of serious crimes in the parish was “over and beyond” the capacity of the regular policing network.

According to the prime minister, the SOE will give the Government the ability to have the police and the military more broadly deployed in the parish.

“The difference with the SOE is that the military is also able to deploy on its own. The military operates on a different tempo than the police, and so their deployment can be more intense and more long-term,” he suggested.

Holness said that strategy will create a “multiplying effect of security forces” to inject more resources into the parish.

“… And as you can see when you look at the various checkpoints, you see some checkpoints are manned exclusively by the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) and some by the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force), and some are (with) combined (personnel),” he said.

Meanwhile, Holness argued that the enhanced security measure will allow for a broader security response to the overall challenges.

“There are different types of operations that have to be conducted; some that may require exclusively the role of the police, for example, (in) investigations; and then there are others that are static that may not require the role of the police.

“… And so what you can have is better use of your police resources. You can have more police doing investigations while the JDF takes up the static and dynamic duties,” the prime minister asserted.