Holness adamant that vaccination tours non-political and non-partisan | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rubbished suggestions that the National Vaccination Tours are “political”, by insisting that the tours are aimed at explaining the process of vaccination to citizens.

“When I made the commitment that I would go around the country and explain to the people of Jamaica the whole process of vaccination, it was a commitment that was non-partisan and non-political,” declared Holness.

He was speaking while on a stop in Northern Clarendon on his vaccination tour.

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) recently criticised the vaccine tours, claiming that they were only being held in Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) led constituencies and divisions.

Additionally, the PNP lambasted the prime minister for using the tours to reportedly campaign for the Local Government Elections which have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Holness argued that “vaccination is far too important a thing for the national development for it to be politicised.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure Jamaicans that our posture still remains that this is a non-political, non-partisan effort and that I do have scheduled tours with constituencies and areas that are represented by the PNP in Parliament,” he disclosed.

Further, the prime minister gave his commitment to working with Opposition leader Mark Golding to endorse the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Holness urged Jamaicans not to become complacent as the island’s coronavirus infections continue to show signs of decline.

“We are observing that Jamaicans are once again starting to relax,” he said, adding that the potential for another wave of the respiratory illness “existed” and the warning signs were being sounded by the health professionals.

“So, I think Jamaicans should not become complacent, and we should still maintain a high level of vigilance (by) wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, hand sanitising, but most importantly taking the vaccines,” he pleaded.