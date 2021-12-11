Holness adds voice to conversation about Ja becoming a republic | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans have expressed mixed views to the recent speech by the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on Jamaica’s status as a nation.

The PM said there are some people who wanted to speak prosperity into being, speak sovereignty and independence into being but he has a different philosophy.

“My philosophy is that we must do these things into being, we must make them happen, they must not be empty symbolism,” said Holness.

Holness was giving the keynote address at the official opening of the Ocean Eden Bay Hotel in Coral Springs, Trelawny on Thursday.

Holness said he was fully aware that the 60th year has generated much interest as a nation and those questions will be addressed shortly.

The discussions around Jamaica becoming a republic and cutting ties with the British monarchy have heightened arising from Barbados’ transition to a republic last week.

Some Jamaicans have reacted to a video of the address posted on social media and have expressed mixed reactions.

“He is correct, it is exactly empty symbolism… we would still retain colonial minds and colonially embedded systems with our allegiance to another race,” said Simone Stewart, one social media user.

“Empty symbolism? It would cost the government to change everything,” said another social media user.

“The substance of what the PM said still remains…empty symbolism is what we currently have now,” Amicus Curiae, another social media suggested.