Holness again defends police commissioner | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has insisted that the present Jamaica Labour Party Administration has done more than any other Government to build the country’s national security architecture.

“And that is why you’re seeing gangs being brought before the courts,” he said.

Holness made the remarks on Sunday as he addressed the 78th annual conference of the governing party from the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew.

“So you hear them say, ‘Yuh [the police] need more intelligence and yuh need to do more investigation, ‘duh…” said Holness in a swipe at the Opposition People’s National Party [PNP], which has repeatedly said the intelligence-gathering capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) should be strengthened for it to better solve major crimes, in particular murders.

But Holness believes the JCF is doing well on this front.

“When have you ever seen so many gangs being brought before our courts to face justice?” he asked, insisting that the police force is breaking the backs of gangs in intelligence-driven operations.

He also lauded the under-pressure Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, who he recently said has been doing a very good job managing the country’s crime problem.

The prime minister told the JLP conference that Anderson, the former army chief, “has assembled a very impressive investigative capacity in our police”.

“And they have brought to the courts, gangs which we could have dismantled 10 years ago if we had the willing cooperation of the Opposition,” he remarked.

The reference to 10 years ago speaks to 2010 when the PNP refused to support an extension of the state of emergency that was imposed by the JLP Administration of then Prime Minister Bruce Golding in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, and St Catherine.

This was at the height of the West Kingston operation in search of the country’s then most wanted fugitive, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, and which was credited for keeping the murder rate relatively low up to 2014.

Holness has argued that the gangs were on the run then, and the JCF was able to resort to regular policing for several years.

With the PNP last Thursday refusing to support the extension of the latest SOE imposed by the JLP on November 14, thus making it short-lived, Holness said: “We’re back to square one again”.

“But don’t worry, it won’t take 10 years to dismantle the gangs that have been protected by the discontinuation of this SOE,” he argued.

The prime minister said the Government is working hard and working within the law to make Jamaica a safe place to live.

And, he also commented on the issue of recent protests by rank-and-file members of the JCF over monetary benefits owed to them by the government.

“We saw the protests, we’ve seen the actions; we make no comments other than there’s great sympathy,” he said.

The prime minister said that he will leave the relevant ministers of government (national security and finance) to carry out their duties in this regard, “but we agree that we need to spend more on the [JCF]”.