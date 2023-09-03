Holness blames past Gov’ts for big salary increases for politicians Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he believes that local elected political representatives should not be paid “disproportionately greater than anyone else” under the public sector compensation review.

But Holness said the politicians were paid handsomely under the current review because of the failure of previous political administrations to implement wage increases for themselves because of the fear of public backlash.

The prime minister revisited the controversial wage increases that were granted to parliamentarians, Cabinet ministers and councillors, at a town hall meeting at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday, during which he assured that his Government will fix the anomalies that have affected some public sector workers under the compensation review.

Holness did not accept his salary that was to move to $25.3 million by April 1, 2023, and then to $28.6 million the following year. Instead, he has personally opted to receive his old salary of $9.1 million per year.

“So the question is, well, the extent of what was paid to the elected officials versus what everybody else got, was that fair? That’s a legitimate question. It’s a just question to ask,” Holness told those gathered at the town hall meeting.

“My answer outside of the present circumstances would be that politicians should not be paid disproportionately greater than anyone else. That’s my honest and genuine belief,” he said.

He then levelled the blame at past administrations for not wanting to take the risk of increasing elected officials’ pay, noting that the last salary adjustment for local politicians was in 2002 and, even then, there was an uproar.

However, he said the second phase of that salary adjustment was scrapped due to a wage freeze, and it was never implemented.

Holness said his Government has taken the “hit” for bringing the salaries of politicians in line with what they were to always get, so that “Jamaica will never have this problem again if we keep the economy stable, keep inflation manageable and predictable, so salaries would only be adjusted by an inflation factor, and one important factor that never comes up in any discussion – productivity.”

He said Jamaicans must now demand increased productivity and better performance from its elected officials and other public sector workers, given the recent wage increases.