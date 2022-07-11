Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while… | Loop Jamaica

While warning Jamaicans to be wary of ‘false prophets’ bringing unrealistic hopes, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has assured that his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration will ensure that the nation emerges stronger and better from the current global crisis that is being felt locally.

“Crisis is nothing new to Jamaica, and we have survived crisis before, and we have emerged stronger and better,” said Holness while speaking at a church service to mark the 79th anniversary of the JLP.

“… The Jamaica Labour Party has always been at the leadership – even at the forefront – of strengthening the country, assisting it through recovery, and ensuring that as a nation, not only do we survive, but we thrive,” he declared.

There has been much criticism from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) of the Government’s response to the rising cost of living locally.

The Russia/Ukraine war also continues to disrupt the global supply chain, resulting in rising inflation and food prices globally.

The Government has responded by, among other initiatives, last week announcing that it will provide $2.7 billion in additional expenditure, including $550 million in general welfare support for beneficiaries who are not on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Still, Opposition Leader Mark Golding, while on the political hustings on the weekend, called on the Government to do more, claiming that the social assistance that is being provided by the Government is not enough.

Golding has also been championing the options of removing unbudgeted levels of the gas tax and cutting back on debt repayment, in order to provide more assistance for Jamaicans who he said are suffering badly from the rising cost of living.

On Sunday, Holness used his address at the church service to warn Jamaicans of ‘false prophets’ who he said are providing false hope to the nation.

He cited Jeremiah 29:11 to help highlight his point.

“If you read the entire chapter, you would see like many Jamaicans now, (that) the children of Israel were in the land of Babylon (and had been) taken from their promised land.

“They had given up hope, they had lost faith, and there were many false prophets telling them that, ‘Don’t worry man, in two years you will be taken out of Babylon and returned to the promise land’,” said Holness.

According to him, a similar situation is now occurring in Jamaica, where ‘false prophets’ are making promises.

He said they were telling citizens that, ” ‘Don’t worry, we will just remove the tax of gas. Don’t worry, we can make it hold. Don’t worry. Easy…

“… But the scripture is such that if you read it carefully, it was essentially saying to the children of Israel, ‘Listen, you are going to have tough times, buckle in, settle down, be strategic about what you’re doing. It will take a little time, but don’t be distracted by false prophets preaching false hope,” Holness opined.

He reiterated his call for citizens to remain focused and calm, as the country has overcome crisis in the past.

“… That is our wish and our prayer as we gather here in the tabernacle asking for God’s grace, God’s guidance, God’s protection, (and) God’s endowment of wisdom as we hold our hands steadily on the ship of state going through very difficult waters and strong headwinds.

“… But we will, as we have done in the past, steer the ship of state into our safe harbour,” asserted Holness.