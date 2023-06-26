Holness cites Gov’t’s achievements, urges pushback against propaganda Loop Jamaica

Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is insisting that Jamaica is in a better place than it was 10 years ago, and is calling on citizens to ignore persons who he said are spreading propaganda about the Government.

In a wide-ranging address to JLP supporters at Vere Technical High School in South East Clarendon on Sunday night, Holness urged the labourites to counter those who spread negative comments with facts relative to the achievements of the Government since it was first elected in February 2016, and again in September 2020.

“So, let dem (the detractors) try trick yuh with falsehoods! Let dem come with their lies! We will defeat dem with truth! We will defeat dem with performance! We will defeat dem by our results!” Holness told the electrified gathering of cheering party supporters.

He urged the party faithfuls to appreciate that what the Government has been doing in “changing Jamaica” is not “an easy thing”, as to make such changes, they have encountered “deep-seated views and perspectives”.

The JLP leader admitted, however, that sometimes “we don’t communicate it (the changes) as best as we could, because we are under constraint (and) we want to move fast.

“… But if you stop and think about what we are doing, Jamaica is a better place today than it was under the PNP (People’s National Party),” declared Holness.

He pointed to how the JLP Administration has transformed governance to manage the economy effectively, resulting in strong responses to multiple external shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was never a time that we had a crisis – whether is a hurricane, oil price shock, whatever crisis – and Jamaica suffers an economic crisis as a result,” Holness claimed.

“After COVID, after inflation, after supply chain disruption(s), our economy recovered quickly, tourism recovered quickly, our debt continued to decrease, our reserves continue to increase, the dollar remains stable, (and) we can pay our public sector more. That has never happened before,” he insisted.

The prime minister said amid those positive trends, the Government has embarked on dealing with other “difficult things”, such as implementing the new Road Traffic Act to address the behaviour of the motorists on the nation’s roads, among other things.

“It wasn’t us that drafted that legislation (the new Road Traffic Act) yuh know. It was drafted under the PNP, but we take it and say mek we implement it,” added Holness.

He said it was his Administration that also took on the difficult task of reforming public sector salaries under the new compensation review structure.

While acknowledging that the new salaries that public sector workers received were not what they truly deserve, Holness said: “My view is that if I could pay the teachers more, I would pay them more.

“If I could pay the policemen more, I would pay them more. If I could pay the nurses more, I would pay them more. If I could pay the civil servants more, I would pay them more!” he said.

According to the JLP leader, “The history will show that the biggest increases to public sector workers has happened under the Jamaica Labour Party.”

“This increase”, claimed Holness, “is the largest increase ever…, but yet, you would hear talk that people nuh get anything.”

Holness’ pushback at the myriad of negative comments about the stewardship of his Government came after last month’s public uproar over the massive salary increases that have been given to local politicians.

Additionally, opinion polls, which were conducted earlier this year, found that the JLP was losing ground in popularity to the Opposition PNP.

Since then, the Government has ramped up its communications campaign, with weekly post-Cabinet meetings featuring several ministers, as well as radio programmes featuring ministers and other high-level state officials.

Recently, Holness also slightly reorganised his Cabinet with the creation of a new ministry which featured the introduction of a new member, while there have been some changes to portfolio combinations, and a few state ministers were shifted at the lower rung of the executive.