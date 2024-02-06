Holness cites likely staged political frictions in the making Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has cited what he said may be staged political frictions in the making in the ongoing Local Government Election campaign that has major national implications for overall governance of the country heading into the next General Elections by next year.

The polls are slated for February 26, with Nomination Day on Thursday of this week.

Speaking on Tuesday in St Thomas where he officially opened the Harbour View to Yallahs leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), Holness, while picking his words, suggested that some level of political mischief may be at work amid the campaign, this after the emergence of videos involving a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor-candidate in St Thomas pulling a gun during a physical fracas with persons seemingly of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

In describing the video as being “carefully edited”, the prime minister said from his observations, there are likely to be some “set plays” reminiscent of long past political practices, which he said the JLP candidates have been advised to try and avoid as far as possible.

He said the advice would be applicable to the opposing candidates, as the country has long moved on from physically confrontational politicking, and there is generally no desire for any return to those days.