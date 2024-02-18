Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man ‘found with illegal gun’ in his ‘private area’ offered bail

2 cops, 1st responder shot dead at scene of domestic call in Minnesota

Sigma 2024 shatters records, raises $109m for three beneficiaries

Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny

Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges

Local Gov’t Debates: PNP says markets ‘stink’ and ‘dirty’, but…

Jamaicans question increased cost of CRH rehabilitation project

PNP to increase pensions if it wins next general elections – Haughton

Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships

KC dominate Corporate Area meet, XLCR narrowly retain girls’ title

Sunday Feb 18

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

20 hrs ago

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the unplanned nature of urban and rural development is one of the major contributors to congestion in such public spaces.

Given that reality, Holness said the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has started to fund the development of facilities, including bypasses, in rural townships, which will add a level of uniformity to such areas.

“We are paying close attention to the development of rural townships,” declared Holness while on a campaign tour in Christiana, Manchester on Friday.

“Our rural towns have essentially grown without planning. They have grown organically, and as a result of that unplanned nature of their development, they have congestion, (making) it is very difficult for people to manoeuvre the townships, and they lack some of the critical services, so they (the residents) have to travel miles to get those services,” he stated.

As part of the Government’s development plans for such towns island-wide, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader said the creation of bypasses for such towns are being formulated.

This, said Holness, is geared towards ensuring that “traffic that is not destined for the town can go around the town and not congest the town.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man ‘found with illegal gun’ in his ‘private area’ offered bail

World News

2 cops, 1st responder shot dead at scene of domestic call in Minnesota

Jamaica News

Sigma 2024 shatters records, raises $109m for three beneficiaries

More From

Jamaica News

Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the unplanned nature of urban and rural development is one of the major contributors to congestion in such public spaces.
Given that reality, Holness said the Min

Jamaica News

Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges

See also

A hospital porter who was accused of being among three men who fired shots at a house in Bull Bay, St Andrew four years ago, was on Thursday freed of gun-related charges after the alleged eyewitness a

Jamaica News

PNP to increase pensions if it wins next general elections – Haughton

Says Opposition party ‘alive and well’ in St James ahead of municipal polls

Jamaica News

Jamaicans question increased cost of CRH rehabilitation project

Estimates of Expenditure pushes hospital renovation to a projected $21.4 billion

Entertainment

Review: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ doesn’t stir

Bob Marley was born in 1945, the son of an 18-year-old mother and a much older white man who had nothing to do with his son.
As a boy raised in poverty, he often slept on the cold ground. Five year

Jamaica News

Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny

Four men died as a result of a pre-dawn motor vehicle crash in Trelawny on Sunday morning.
Preliminary information received by Loop News is that shortly after 3am, a Mark X motorcar with four men o

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols