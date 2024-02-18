Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the unplanned nature of urban and rural development is one of the major contributors to congestion in such public spaces.

Given that reality, Holness said the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has started to fund the development of facilities, including bypasses, in rural townships, which will add a level of uniformity to such areas.

“We are paying close attention to the development of rural townships,” declared Holness while on a campaign tour in Christiana, Manchester on Friday.

“Our rural towns have essentially grown without planning. They have grown organically, and as a result of that unplanned nature of their development, they have congestion, (making) it is very difficult for people to manoeuvre the townships, and they lack some of the critical services, so they (the residents) have to travel miles to get those services,” he stated.

As part of the Government’s development plans for such towns island-wide, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader said the creation of bypasses for such towns are being formulated.

This, said Holness, is geared towards ensuring that “traffic that is not destined for the town can go around the town and not congest the town.”