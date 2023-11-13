Holness commits to rebuilding townships, creating new urban centres Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the Government remains committed to its plans to rebuild townships across the country, with focus also on developing new urban centres in St Catherine, St Thomas and Portland.

Holness said the Administration recognises that the infrastructure of several towns were built a long time ago without much consideration for the long-term development of the country.

“Planning is an integral part of this Administration,” declared Holness as he addressed the World Town Planning Day Symposium at the National Housing Trust headquarters in St Andrew last week.

He used his remarks to provide an update on the plans for the three new urban areas that are being formulated, which are at various stages of development.

They are Morant Bay in St Thomas, Bernard Lodge in St Catherine, and the Boundbrook area in Portland.

In relation to Bernard Lodge in St Catherine, which is to have about 10,000 to 15,000 housing solutions and an urban centre, Holness said it “will set that area well on its way to become Jamaica’s 15th parish”.

Turning to St Thomas, the prime minister said the old Goodyear Factory, which has been idle for decades, is now being transformed into the Morant Bay Urban Centre.

He elaborated that, “It is not just building a town. We have built a roadway that we have projected will carry the traffic that will come as a result of opening up that area. It’s a fine piece of infrastructure.”

To complement the new roadway, Holness said drains, fibre-optic cables, sewerage and water mains are being installed.

For Portland, he said a master plan has been created for the parish, with work well under way to develop a small town centre for the administrative functions of the parish.

“That is the development of the Boundbrook area,” Holness disclosed.

He added that, “I believe it’s seven acres of land that we’re going to develop, and then we’re going to develop the market that was recently destroyed, and some other areas until we execute the master plan.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister said similar development plans are being crafted for Lucea and Negril in Hanover and Westmoreland, respectively.