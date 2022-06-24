Holness congratulates Scotland on retaining Commonwealth Sec-Gen post | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated Baroness Patricia Scotland who retained her position as Commonwealth Secretary-General on Friday.

Scotland narrowly defeated Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith by a vote of 27-24 at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Commonwealth is a 54-member bloc of former British colonies.

Holness said in a statement that “it was a good contest and the Baroness prevailed”.

He added: “My heartfelt congratulations and commendations also to our minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade…who ran a distinguished and exemplary campaign.”

He said Jamaica remains deeply proud of Johnson Smith “and we are happy to have put forward such a strong, credible and competent candidate”.

“Her candidature won her the respect and admiration of many countries within our Commonwealth family and brought prominence to Jamaica and our ability to contest within such a large international institution,” Holness said.

With Jamaica confident of victory ahead of Friday’s vote based on the supposed support received from a number of heads, especially Britain’s Boris Johnson, Holness admitted that “several members of the Cabinet of Jamaica have mixed feelings and are relieved that Senator Johnson Smith remains Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade”.

Holness said Jamaica continues to believe in the Commonwealth, its diversity and its potential to deliver for its people.

The prime minister had stoutly defended the candidacy of Johnson Smith since Jamaica House announced in early April that she would be challenging the incumbent Dominica-born Scotland for the position.

It is highly unusual for a challenge to be mounted from the same region where the secretary-general is from and that prompted the Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne to warn that Jamaica had made a “monumental mistake”.

Brown argued that the move threatened to divide the 15-member regional bloc.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had also criticised the move.

Scotland will now serve out the remainder of her term until 2024 after which the African region will get to put up a candidate for the top job.

Heads of Government met Friday morning to first seek consensus on who should lead the Commonwealth Secretariat for the next two years or to vote to elect a new secretary-general.

A confident Scotland had earlier brushed aside the Johnson Smith challenge.

“We have laid the foundations for transformational change and I am determined that, when the role of secretary-general rotates to Africa two years from now, I will hand on the baton with a stronger, more effective, more powerful Commonwealth than ever before,” she stated.