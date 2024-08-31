Holness launches $3 billion REACH road rehabilitation programme

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the launch of the REACH Road Rehab Programme, a comprehensive national road rehabilitation initiative valued at $3 billion.

According a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Saturday, the programme is designed to address critical road infrastructure needs across the island, with a specific focus on damage caused by recent weather events, including Hurricane Beryl, as well as the execution of routine road maintenance.

Under the REACH Road Rehab Programme, each of the 63 constituencies will see funds allocated to conduct essential road repairs and maintenance, ensuring that all regions of the country benefit equitably.

OPM said this initiative is part of the Government’s commitment to improving national infrastructure and enhancing the safety and convenience of our roadways for all Jamaicans.

The programme will be executed in two phases, with phase one running from September to November 2024.

Phase Two will commence from January to March 2025.

“During these periods, contractors will be mobilised to repair the most critically damaged roads and conduct necessary maintenance to prevent further deterioration,” OPM said.

The National Works Agency will oversee the implementation, ensuring that the highest standards are met and that the work is completed efficiently and within the allocated timeframe.

Holness expressed confidence in the REACH Road Rehab Programme’s potential to significantly improve road conditions across Jamaica.

He called on all stakeholders, including local government representatives and community members, to cooperate fully with the execution teams to ensure the programme’s success.

“The REACH Road Rehab Programme is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that the people of Jamaica have safe and reliable road infrastructure. By investing in our roadways, we are investing in the future of our country,” Holness stated.