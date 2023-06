Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to depart the island later today for Nassau, Bahamas, where he will participate in the United States-Caribbean leaders meeting.

The two-day event will see CARICOM leaders and other key delegates meeting with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Holness is expected to return to the island on Friday.

During the period, Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.