Holness: Migration will slow once Ja’s unemployment rate declines Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asserted that Jamaica’s migration rate will show signs of slowing down once the island’s unemployment rate continues to decline.

In fact, Holness is predicting that with Jamaica’s economy changing, the country is on track to achieving full employment and absorbing all its labour.

Holness was speaking at a Jamaica Diaspora Town Hall in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday as part of his visit to the twin-island republic which coincides with its Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Migration, specifically teacher migration, continues to be a topical issue in Jamaica, as several educators exit local classrooms for better salaries and other compensation overseas.

The Education and Youth Ministry has implemented several measures, including the hiring of retired teachers, to cauterise any fallout from the migration or resignation of other educators on the start of the new school year.

“We could never seek to prevent people from migrating, (or preventing) people from taking advantage of the opportunities that they have,” Holness told members of the Jamaican diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago.

He explained that the current migration pattern is not necessarily a reflection of any great change in the Jamaican landscape, but rather, changes in the labour market internationally.

“What we have to do as the Government of Jamaica is to ensure that we are continuously improving the quality of life, so that people have an option to stay in Jamaica,” Holness indicated.

According to him, the Administration he leads has achieved a six per cent unemployment rate, a feat he described as being “the lowest unemployment in the history of independent Jamaica.”

He also pointed to the economic growth of 5.7 per cent recorded during the April to June 2022 quarter, as examples of the Government’s thrust to improve the outlook of the country.

“I believe Trinidad’s unemployment is about 4.8 per cent. Now, if our (Jamaica’s) economy continues to grow and our fiscal policies continue to bear fruit, we will have an unemployment rate equivalent to Trinidad or less,” Holness predicted.

“As we approach full employment, we’re going to find migration slowing down,” he added.

Full employment, said the prime minister, will also result in the nation absorbing all its labour in the future.

“Six years ago, eight years ago, we were at 13.5 per cent unemployment. So, we are on a trajectory which is happening because our economy is changing. The Jamaican economy is changing for the better,” declared Holness.