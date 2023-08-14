Holness pledges support for firebombing victims in Gregory Park Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has given his commitment that the houses on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park that were destroyed during a firebombing on Saturday would be replaced, and parents will be given back-to-school assistance.

Speaking during a tour of the community on Monday, Holness said that if the attack was designed to displace residents so others can move into the space, it has failed.

He disclosed that all the back-to-school needs of those impacted would be taken care of ahead of the new school year.

The prime minister also shared that the community was already being considered for upgrading under the Social Housing Programme for upgrading.

“It was assessed as one of the ‘big yards’, ‘tenement yards’, that we would seek to upgrade some of the housing to put in proper facilities. So if the criminals thought that they won, they are sadly mistaken,” Holness said.

The prime minister pointed out that there is a plan to help deal with the trauma on the heels of the firebombing and to prevent or minimise the occurrence of reprisal.

The youths in the community will be engaged through various government agencies and the Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge, so they can have open and frank conversations about the issues that cause violent flare-ups.