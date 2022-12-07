Holness prefers to be ‘wrong and strong’ — Golding on new SOEs Loop Jamaica

Holness prefers to be ‘wrong and strong’ — Golding on new SOEs Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
Opposition Leader Mark Golding responds to latest SOE announcement

Opposition Leader Mark Golding says Prime Minister Andrew Holness prefers to be “wrong and strong”, following his announcement Tuesday of another round of SOEs during a Jamaica House media briefing.

“There was no consultation with the Opposition prior to this decision being made; no briefing as to the specific security issues which are being relied on as justification for another round of SOEs,” the leader of the Opposition said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

He also pointed out that it is clear that the Government has no regard for the Opposition.

Golding insisted that SOEs are just about detention.

“But detention is not a sustainable strategy for reducing violent crime,” he said.

Watch the video for the Opposition leader’s response to the announcement by Prime Minister Holness.

