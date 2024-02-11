Holness rubbishes PNP’s ‘Time Come’ election slogan Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the People’s National Party’s (PNP) slogan of “Time Come” is meaningless, as his Administration is moving Jamaica on a “good path” away from poverty into prosperity.

In addressing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters and other residents at a spot meeting in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Saturday, Holness urged them to ignore the negatives that are being said about his Government’s stewardship of the country’s affairs, as “people outside of our country who understand how countries develop and transform”, write “glowingly and positively” about Jamaica “being the poster child for transformation”.

People gather in Falmouth, Trelawny on Saturday as Prime Minister Andrew Holness participated in a campaign tour ahead of the local government election on February 26.

On the flipside, he said the Opposition PNP has not presented a plan to continue the work that is being done by the present Government.

“They (the PNP) haven’t come to the people and say, ‘Vote for me because I have done this,'” said Holness.

“For the first time in Jamaica’s history, we have a Government that comes to you and say, ‘We build highways, we build hospital, we reduce debt, we reduce unemployment, we bring down inflation, we build more houses than ever before, (and) eight years of no new taxes on the backs of the Jamaican people,'” the prime minister continued.

“Never before in the history of Jamaica you have a Government that can come to you with achievements and things that we have done. Never before!” declared Holness.

The audience, at that point erupted into wild cheers, with others blowing vuvuzelas.

When the noise died down, Holness said despite the record of achievements by his Government, “a man just come now and say, ‘Alright now, a my time now, a my time now’”.

On that score, he warned, “Jamaican people, do not be fooled, do not be tricked”.

At the same time, Holness said he is well aware that politicians will hear what he described as the “little mutterings” among the populace, and use them to their advantage.

“I know that they hear the little mutterings, and I can understand enuh, because that’s how politicians stay. They’re going to try and look for the weak points to exploit,” he stated.

In relation to the February 26 local government election, the JLP leader again warned his supporters and the general population not to listen to the “mumbling” from naysayers.

“Don’t watch the mumbling, don’t watch the grumbling…, don’t watch the noise in the Falmouth Market, watch the votes in the box on the 26th of February!” said Holness to the jubilant supporters.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that there are still challenges in the country, but he said the work continues to improve the country.

“We are a developing country, we have developing country problems, but we have made the most progress of any developing country in the last 10 years,” stated Holness.