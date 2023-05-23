Holness’ salary to remain at $9 million Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Holness’ salary to remain at $9 million Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Dancehall artiste Squash detained in Florida

Pressure on illegal garages: Close to 100 vehicles seized in clampdown

Fines coming for MPs absent from sittings of Parliament

4 men arrested on suspicion of hanging Vin?cius effigy off bridge

LeBron questions future after Lakers eliminated from NBA playoffs

Jokic leads Denver Nuggets past Lakers, into their first NBA Finals

Cabinet reshuffle: New face, combos; Samuda, ‘Man A Yaad’ out

Holness’ salary to remain at $9 million

JTA president flays Gov’t for ‘ignoring issues with teacher salaries’

Malahoo Forte ‘offended’ by visa barrier to accessing UK Privy Council

Tuesday May 23

27?C
Jamaica News

Says on reflection, he will not take pay hike in solidarity with struggling Jamaicans

Loop News

13 hrs ago

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that he will not be taking his massive pay hike under the new compensation structure for the political directorate.

“I have directed the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) to remove the prime minister’s compensation from the new salary scale,” he said at a press briefing at Jamaica House on Monday evening.

“The prime minister’s compensation will, therefore, remain at its previous level,” he added.

Holness said no retroactive amounts will be applied to his salary.

He said he has taken the decision in solidarity with struggling Jamaicans.

Under the review, the prime minister’s salary was to move from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024.

By April 1, 2023, the head of Government would get $25.3 million annually, and then over $28 million the following year.

There has been public outrage over the new salaries for elected politicians at both the Central and Local Government levels since an announcement from Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, last week.

However, Holness indicated at the press briefing that Cabinet Ministers, other parliamentarians and parish councillors are to all receive the new salaries that were outlined by Clarke.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Dancehall artiste Squash detained in Florida

Jamaica News

Pressure on illegal garages: Close to 100 vehicles seized in clampdown

Jamaica News

Fines coming for MPs absent from sittings of Parliament

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at JAAA All-Comers meet

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club displayed impressive form in the men’s 100m

Entertainment

See also

Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, dies in the US

Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, died on Sunday morning in a hospital in Florida in the United States after suffering a relapse several weeks after a serious car crash in April of this ye

Caribbean News

At least 20 students die in Guyana school dorm fire

Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.
The Guyanese Government said in a press statement tha

Lifestyle

5 toys we played with as kids in the Caribbean

As children growing up in the Caribbean, we had a unique childhood experience filled with sunshine, warm beaches, and endless opportunities to explore the natural beauty of our surroundings.
While

Jamaica News

Female security guard from Gregory Park gone missing in St Andrew

Thirty-two-year-old Natasha Taylor, a security guard of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, May 19.
She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 168 centi

World News

US cop clings to suspect’s car roof during chase

The harrowing video of a driver speeding from Iowa police in the US with an officer clinging to his hood and roof emerged this month during the motorist’s sentencing.
Dennis James Guider Jr, 29, of

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols