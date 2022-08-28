Holness takes aim at squatters Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is warning that his Government will not stand by and allow crime and squatting to derail its plans to construct 70,000 houses across the country over the coming years.

Holness is also contending that squatters can no longer be allowed to gain access and build illegally on public property.

The planned construction of 70,000 houses was one of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) key campaign promises heading into the 2020 General Elections.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony of 60 keys to new homeowners at Catherine Estates in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, Holness said while he understands the need for more housing developments in Jamaica, it was not right for squatting to take place.

“There are some persons who no matter how many houses you put up, they believe in going and taking over private land or public land and say it is theirs, and there are some who are audacious to say they don’t own the land, they don’t have any title for the land, but yet they selling the land,” he said.

Further, he said there are some persons who even demand that the Government build roads to get to the illegally acquired lands.

“They want the Government to put water there, and Government didn’t even know about it (the illegally acquired land), and they want title after spending all this money building on the land. It’s a real challenge,” shared Holness.

To further explain the extent to which squatters will go, the prime minister pointed to satellite survey which showed one community in St Catherine where squatting is prevalent.

“… When we did the satellite survey, we see some massive structures going up; 50 times the size of what is here (in Catherine Estates). None of those people have titles for the land!

“I’m being very clear when I say, ‘We will not allow you to capture and take the public property!'” warned Holness.

Meanwhile, Holness said more Jamaicans are prioritising, and he is proud to be delivering homes across the country.

In noting that the demand outstrips the homes that are currently available locally, he said this situation “has only served to fuel our resolve to ensure that more Jamaicans can turn their own keys”.

The prime minister pointed to the Catherine Estate development in Spanish Town as one of the largest housing developments in St Catherine since Greater Portmore.

“It is expected to deliver over 1,600 affordable units for young, first-time homeowners upon completion,” stated Holness.