Holness to extend Vale Royal Talks invitation to Opposition in January Loop Jamaica

The Vale Royal Talks are expected to back on the table of discussion in January 2023, as part of efforts to build consensus on issues of national importance between the Government and the Opposition.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while addressing a recent press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), where he declared states of public emergency (SOE) in several parishes, indicated his intentions regarding the Vale Royal Talks, the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has reported.

“I do intend to, once more, in early January… invite the leader of the Opposition under the established umbrella of the Vale Royal Talks. Maybe the church could… host us and see if we can broker some understanding,” said Holness.

The Vale Royal Talks are a mechanism for members of the two major political parties to have discussions on critical issues of national importance and find solutions to Jamaica’s common social problems.

The SOEs have been declared in St Ann, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland and Hanover with the stated intention of curtailing increased criminal activities and bolstering public safety.

The Government and the Opposition have disagreed over the use of the enhanced security measure to deal with the rising levels of crime nationally.