Holness to make ministerial statement as House resumes sittings today Loop Jamaica

When the House of Representatives resumes its sittings Tuesday afternoon, following the Christmas break, statements by ministers will take centre stage.

In fact, five members of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is also the Minister of Defence as well as Economic Growth and Job Creation, will make statements.

It is not clear what will be addressed by Holness. However, with legal scholars questioning whether the Government’s repeated declaration of two-week states of emergency (SOEs) is a means to get around the Constitution and the Parliament, and with the Opposition threatening to take the matter to court, it is anticipated that the prime minister might address this issue.

The Holness Administration has declared three SOEs since November 15 last year. They were declared on November 15, December 6 and December 28.

Legally, an SOE, having been declared by the governor-general, remains in force for two weeks, after which it must receive a two-thirds vote in both houses of Parliament to be extended for up to three months at a time.

The Government has the votes to extend the security measure in the House, which it does routinely, but falls short by one vote in the Senate where it has 13 of the 21 seats.

The Opposition has not supported any extension of the SOE since November while insisting that as used, it is unconstitutional and no longer effective in reducing crime, particularly murders.

The government has insisted that no court has declared the SOE to be unconstitutional and has also insisted that they save lives.

Other ministers down to make statements on Tuesday are:

Marlene Malahoo Forte, Minister of Legal and Constitutional AffairsFayval Williams, Minister of Education and YouthDr Horace Chang, Minister of National SecurityFloyd Green, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister

Meanwhile, the regulations that will govern the National Identification and Registration System (NIDS) Act will be tabled in the House on Tuesday.

It is also expected that a damning report detailing the relationship between the Rosalee Gage-Grey-led Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and Carl Robanske, head of the United States-based organisation Embracing Orphans, will be tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) following a report by Nationwide Radio in March 2021. According to the report, Robankse had his education certificate suspended in the US after it was established that he had sexually inappropriate exchanges with a minor.

The OCA, in its executive summary, said Gage-Grey, the chief executive officer at the CPFSA, failed in her administrative and moral duty to these former wards of the State who were based at the transition facility, The Father’s House.

“Her responses indicate that she is either unaware of, or has a reckless approach to the significant vulnerability which attaches not only to them when they are minors, (that is below 18 years) but also even after and during their transition out of the formal care system,” the report said.