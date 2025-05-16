Holness urges cooperation in hurricane relocation efforts, dispels displacement fears

News Prime Minister Andrew Holness (file photo)

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging residents who are residing in high-risk areas of the country to cooperate with Government-led relocation efforts ahead of hurricanes, and has sought to dispel concerns that the authorities are seeking to displace them.

Holness said residents should instead assist the Government in building resilience to brace for such weather events.

The Government has faced challenges in the past, with some residents resisting evacuation orders due to concerns about displacement.

In addressing a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council last week, Holness acknowledged such concerns.

“The thought will come to mind, ‘Oh, the Government is trying to move me or displace (me)’. I think we need to move away from that because that’s absolutely not what the Government is trying to do. The Government is trying to make you safe,” Holness declared.

According to him, the authorities cannot relocate everyone due to the state’s capacity, but he appealed to residents in what he labelled as “extremely dangerous positions” not to resist calls for them to relocate.

Holness suggested that residents in such high-risk areas take proactive steps to improve their resilience, such as contacting their local parish council or their respective Members of Parliament (MPs) to explore options for strengthening their homes or relocating.

“Maybe you need to start to approach your parish council or your Member of Parliament to say, ‘Can we start a process to either help build my resilience, improve the strength and structure of my home, or see how we can be relocated?'” he proposed.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) is predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season this year, with 13 to 19 named storms forecasted. Of these, six to 10 are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, with three to five potentially reaching category three or higher.