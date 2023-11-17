Holness urges Jamaicans to stay safe amid tropical storm watch Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday urged all Jamaicans to be safe after the island was placed under a tropical storm watch.

Speaking from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Holness said Jamaicans must heed the advice and precautions of official sources as they make preparations for the impact of the weather.

With the potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, he emphasised the importance of taking precautionary measures seriously and appealed to residents to stay informed, remain vigilant, and be ready for quick action.

“I urge all Jamaicans, especially the fisherfolks and marine interests to prioritise their safety and the well-being of their families and communities. It is crucial that you stay tuned to official sources for credible and verified information. The Met Service and other Government agencies are on standby to ensure swift response should the need arise,” said Holness.

He reassured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and that every effort is being made to ensure a coordinated and effective response to potential challenges posed by the weather system.

The latest National Meteorological Service bulletin issued Thursday at 11pm said Jamaica remained under a tropical storm watch, which became effective at 5pm. This means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for flood prone areas of southern and eastern parishes.

Based on the latest advisory, too, the Met Service said all small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks should be arriving in port to start preparations for safe harbor, as strong winds are expected to be out of the east Thursday night and reach near tropical storm force Friday morning.