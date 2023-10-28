‘Home bound’ wanted man held for alleged murder of brother Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘Home bound’ wanted man held for alleged murder of brother Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54 – reports

‘Home bound’ wanted man held for alleged murder of brother

JC, STATHS, and KC make strong statements in Manning Cup second round

A culinary journey: Cheffin’z with Jolly

Rhoda Crawford lists ‘record-breaking’ achievements in Manchester

Nketiah scores hat trick as Arsenal rout last-place Sheffield 5-0

Cancer registration data systems being strengthened

Restorative Justice hailed as paradigm shift for conflict resolution

45-year-old female missing from Old Harbour, St Catherine

Australia hold nerve to beat New Zealand at Cricket World Cup

Saturday Oct 28

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James Police have charged 23-year-old Ricardo Pusey otherwise called ‘Rick’, of Farm Heights, St. James with the murder of his brother about an incident at their home on Wednesday, October 4.

Dead is 21-year-old Wilton Pusey otherwise called ‘Tan’, a labourer of Farm Heights, MontegoBay, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are hat at about 10:50 p.m., the father of the two was at home with his common-law wife when he was awakened by a commotion in the house.

He went to investigate and saw Ricardo going through the window and Wilton leaning against arefrigerator holding his chest.

Upon closer examination, Wilton was seen with stab wounds.

The police were alerted and Wilton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Following an investigation into the incident, Ricardo was arrested.

He was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.-

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54 – reports

Jamaica News

‘Home bound’ wanted man held for alleged murder of brother

Sport

JC, STATHS, and KC make strong statements in Manning Cup second round

More From

Jamaica News

From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant

Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner

Sport

See also

Cyclist Dahlia Palmer wins Jamaica’s first medal at 2023 Pan Am Games

Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer, who is based in Trinidad and Tobago, clinched the country’s first medal at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday’s fifth day of competition, earni

Jamaica News

Cops send ‘welcome home’ message to wanted man held in St James

A man listed as wanted in St James has been captured by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Quick Response Team.
Police said the man, who was wanted for murder and other serious crimes, was appreh

Jamaica News

Inmate nabbed at house in Portland a day after escaping from prison

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Witter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday, was recaptured at a house in Port Antonio, Portla

Entertainment

Sexc Danger goes for Queenie’s crown with new song

UK-based singer-songwriter Sexc Danger is gunning for her rival, Queenie Ladi Gangsta, with her latest single, ‘Mad She ah Mad Out’.
“The message that I am driving through is that when you have a c

Sport

Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock scores as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Brentford won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League for the third straight season as second-half goals by Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned a 2-0 victory over Chelsea o

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols