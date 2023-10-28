‘Home bound’ wanted man held for alleged murder of brother Loop Jamaica

The St James Police have charged 23-year-old Ricardo Pusey otherwise called ‘Rick’, of Farm Heights, St. James with the murder of his brother about an incident at their home on Wednesday, October 4.

Dead is 21-year-old Wilton Pusey otherwise called ‘Tan’, a labourer of Farm Heights, MontegoBay, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are hat at about 10:50 p.m., the father of the two was at home with his common-law wife when he was awakened by a commotion in the house.

He went to investigate and saw Ricardo going through the window and Wilton leaning against arefrigerator holding his chest.

Upon closer examination, Wilton was seen with stab wounds.

The police were alerted and Wilton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Following an investigation into the incident, Ricardo was arrested.

He was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.-