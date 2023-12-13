HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail

PSG advance in tense finish to Champions League group; Newcastle out

$1 million surprise for Port Antonio Primary

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen

Insurance veteran Chris Lawe joins Fraser Fontaine and Kong

Two 15-y-o Portmore girls gone missing from one location

Scotia surges with headline profits of $17.2 billion

Wednesday Dec 13

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Michael Glenford, the businessman who was charged with creating public mischief relative to a bomb threat that was directed at the St Catherine Parish Court last month, was on Monday offered $450,000 bail.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague made the offer when Glenford appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

However, the accused who is the operator of a wholesale and liquor store in Spanish Town, St Catherine, had some strict conditions attached to his bail.

He is to surrender his travel documents and report to the police three days per week. A stop order has also been imposed at all ports of entry for him.

Glenford has been in custody since his arrest on Friday, November 10, the same day a bomb threat disrupted proceedings at the St Catherine Parish Court.

The accused man’s attorney at the time had argued that his client was at the Spanish Town-based courthouse for a civil matter relative to someone owing him money.

Glenford, through his attorney, denied that he had any involvement in the bomb threat, as well as any other similar threats that were issued at several other institutions, the majority of which were schools, earlier that week.

But prosecutors said the police linked a phone number that was used to make the threat at the court to Glenford.

It was revealed in court on Monday that the case file remains incomplete, as the Communication Forensic and Cyber Crime Division (CFCD) report is still outstanding.

Consequently, the case was set for mention on March 8, 2024.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Jamaica News

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail

More From

Entertainment

Jamaica featured in new animated film ‘Migration’

PM Holness says the country is on everyone’s agenda this winter season

See also

Jamaica News

Two 15-y-o Portmore girls gone missing from one location

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Qwanese Mullings and 15-year-old Laquesha Ball, both of Milton Road, Portsmouth, Portmore in St Catherine, who have been missing since Monday, Decemb

Business

Scotia surges with headline profits of $17.2 billion

Scotia Group has reported headline profits $17.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2023, representing an increase of 67 per cent over the previous year in a performance buoyed by growth across al

Jamaica News

Assault rifle among items seized on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston

A team of law enforcement personnel assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division seized an M4 A1 assault rifle with a magazine containing ten 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/mil

Jamaica News

Nine months more in prison for Tamarind Farm escapee

Nathan Whitter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine in October of this year, was on Friday sentenced to nine months in prison for the

Jamaica News

‘Ja on track for 4.1 million visitors, US$4.1b from tourism this year’

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that Jamaica is on track to record just over 4,122,000 visitors for the period January to December 2023.
This would signal an increase of 23.7 per cen

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols