HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail Loop Jamaica

Michael Glenford, the businessman who was charged with creating public mischief relative to a bomb threat that was directed at the St Catherine Parish Court last month, was on Monday offered $450,000 bail.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague made the offer when Glenford appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

However, the accused who is the operator of a wholesale and liquor store in Spanish Town, St Catherine, had some strict conditions attached to his bail.

He is to surrender his travel documents and report to the police three days per week. A stop order has also been imposed at all ports of entry for him.

Glenford has been in custody since his arrest on Friday, November 10, the same day a bomb threat disrupted proceedings at the St Catherine Parish Court.

The accused man’s attorney at the time had argued that his client was at the Spanish Town-based courthouse for a civil matter relative to someone owing him money.

Glenford, through his attorney, denied that he had any involvement in the bomb threat, as well as any other similar threats that were issued at several other institutions, the majority of which were schools, earlier that week.

But prosecutors said the police linked a phone number that was used to make the threat at the court to Glenford.

It was revealed in court on Monday that the case file remains incomplete, as the Communication Forensic and Cyber Crime Division (CFCD) report is still outstanding.

Consequently, the case was set for mention on March 8, 2024.