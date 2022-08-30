Homeless man set ablaze; 500,000 reward for info on perpetrators Loop Jamaica

A reward of $500,000 is being offered by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for setting a homeless man on fire Monday morning in Heroes Circle, Central Kingston.

The man, identified as Lionel Johnson, died after he was rushed to hospital by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

An outraged Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie made the announcement of the reward being offered, in a statement issued by his ministry Monday evening in which he condemned the actions of the perpetrators.

“This is an absolutely savage act. While we still don’t know the motive for this heinous crime, the suffering that Mr Johnson would have endured, as well as the taking of his life, reflects for me the lowest level of depravity,” McKenzie said.

“He was well known to the Kingston and St Andrew Poor Relief Department, which regularly supported him by providing food, and at times he stayed at the Night Shelter at Church Street,” McKenzie added.

Continuing, McKenzie said: “I condemn this horrible act and I call on my fellow Jamaicans to do the same, as well as to provide the police with any available facts”.

“No civilized society can allow acts such as these to go unchallenged and unpunished,” he said as he urged the homeless population to utilise the night shelters not only for food and hygiene but also for safety.

“While I know that some of them are inclined to spend the night on the streets, I am appealing to them to stay at these facilities which are built for them, and where they are assured of protection. I have also asked the local authorities to appeal directly to them in this regard, through their daily interactions,” said McKenzie.