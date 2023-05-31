Honey Bun receives coveted Safe Quality Food Certification Loop Jamaica

Honey Bun receives coveted Safe Quality Food Certification
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Honey Bun receives coveted Safe Quality Food Certification



Honey Bun (1982) Limited, a Jamaican bakery established 40 years ago, has attained the internationally recognised Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification.

SQF is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality programme that is recognised by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers worldwide.

The certification assures consumers that Honey Bun products are manufactured under the highest food safety and quality standards.

The SQF certification adds to Honey Bun’s HAACP certification achieved in 2016.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Daniel Chong said that the addition of the SQF certification, “shows that Honey Bun’s facility complies with first-world food safety and quality standards. Consumers can trust that what we are doing meets the highest standards and aligns with best practices anywhere in the world.”

Chong noted that it was deliberate and purposeful efforts on the part of the business that resulted in the certification, including training not just for production staff but for all Honey Bun employees.

“At Honey Bun, we believe that our consumers deserve the very best and this certification reflects our longstanding and ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Chong.

