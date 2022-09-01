Hosein spins TKR to victory over St Lucia Kings on Day 2 of CPL Loop Jamaica

A brilliant bowling spell from Akeal Hosein led Trinbago Knight Riders to a three-wicket victory against St Lucia Kings on day two of the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field, Hosein taking frequent wickets to restrict Saint Lucia Kings to 143 for nine, despite some big hitting from batter Roshon Primus towards the end of the innings.

Needing 144 for victory, the Knight Riders replied with 148 for seven to win with four balls to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a tough start themselves, losing two early wickets before a commanding innings from Tion Webster helped to guide them home.

St Lucia Kings had got off to a troublesome start as they lost openers Johnson Charles (4) and Leroy Lugg (13) in the batting powerplay.

Mark Deyal began to rebuild with some fluent batting, but the 13th over proved to be pivotal as Hosein took three wickets, including that of Deyal (35) and captain Roston Chase (19). The Kings continued to lose wickets, yet a late flurry of boundaries from Primus ultimately saw them reach 143 for nine.

Trinbago Knight Riders suffered major setbacks early in their chase, losing the wickets of Sunil Narine (6) and Nicholas Pooran (4), as both batters were caught out trying to clear the boundary.

Opener Webster led the recovery, scoring 58 runs from 45 balls, with support being provided by partner Tim Seifert (34). However, the St Lucia Kings fought back by taking the wicket of Webster, shortly followed by that of Andre Russell (5) through an outstanding catch from Lugg.

It looked like Seifert and captain Kieron Pollard would take the Knight Riders to victory, but Alzarri Joseph dismissed both in the 19th over, before striking with his final ball to dismiss Seekkugge Prasanna and set up a nervy finish.

In the end Anderson Phillip struck a six to take the Knight Riders across the line.