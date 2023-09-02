Hostage rescued by cops during high level operation in Kingston Loop Jamaica

The quick and decisive action of the security forces led to the rescue of a man who was reported missing on Thursday, August 31.

The police high command said the man, Marlon Jones, was brought to safety following the receipt of credible intelligence from multiple sources, to include tips from the public. A joint team, led by the Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC) and the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF), coordinated the rescue.

The police said targeted operations across multiple police divisions were conducted and this led to the rescue of Jones in Kingston early Saturday morning.

“Multiple arrests have been made and more will follow. Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest all persons involved. No efforts will be spared to ensure evidence is presented to secure convictions for all gangsters responsible,” the police said.

“The training and resoluteness of the security forces played an essential role in the operation as much as the assistance received from the public.

Police in the release said more details will follow.

“The Security Forces continue to encourage persons to share information on gangs, gunmen and guns in order to benefit its relentless pursuit of criminals. Share tips by calling the JAGTF Tipline at (876) 224-4483, JDF Tipline at (876) 837-8888; (876) 310-4139 or call Crime Stop at 311.

“Neither your name nor identity is required to provide a tip. The information you provide will be fully anonymous,” the police release stated.