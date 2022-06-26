Hot Dawkins uses Duke to upstage rival Thomas’ Double Diva | Loop Jamaica

Six-year-old grey, local-bred DUKE, pulled away from 6-5 favourite DOUBLE DIVA inside the last half-furlong of Saturday’s SVL 21st Anniversary Trophy at Caymanas Park, beating the American four-year-old filly by three-quarter length in 1:05.2 at five and a half furlongs.

DUKE handed title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins a quick double on the 11-race card, out-finishing champion jockey Anthony Thomas aboard DOUBLE DIVA. It was the second Saturday in a row that Dawkins was upstaging his rival aboard a Jason DaCosta favourite.

Dawkins, who started the afternoon locked on 45 winners with Thomas, had won the previous event on a chance ride, replacing Raddesh Roman aboard SHEBOOM, closing a double for Patrick Lynch after the trainer’s victory with SUGAR DADDY in the seventh race.

Dawkins’ double to grab the lead atop the riders’ standings, two clear of winless Thomas, overshadowed Philip Parchment’s three-timer – ZION, DUKE OF SPRINGS and DILIGENT.

Though DUKE left the gate sharply, chasing GO DEH GIRL and GOD OF LOVE, the torrid splits left him racing as a team with DOUBLE DIVA with only HOVER CRAFT behind them in the seven-horse field.

Straightening wide of the leaders, DUKE and DOUBLE DIVA came forward approaching the furlong pole, but it was the grey who found extra to power through under Dawkins, leaving the filly to grab second.

AWESOME RICH and QUIET BOSS closing the programme at 6-1 and 15-1, respectively, forced a $3.3 million Twilight 6 carryover to Sunday’s 10-race card, which also has a Reggae 6 mandatory payout, which will open the betting at $9.7 million at noon.