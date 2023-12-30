Hot in 2023: Shericka’s scorching dominance, red-hot Jaydon Hibbert Loop Jamaica

As the year comes to an end, LoopNews proudly continues its annual tradition, of recognising the commendable achievements of Jamaican sports figures and teams over the past year. Reflecting on the noteworthy moments, a select group of Jamaicans has succeeded in creating enduring legacies in the realm of sports in 2023. Now is the time to revisit these special achievements that have left a lasting mark.

SHERICKA JACKSON: A season of speed, records, and historic achievements

In 2023, Shericka Jackson solidified her status as one of the premier all-around sprinters in history.

She excelled at 200m, her specialist event, winning all her races at the distance and retaining her world title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on August 25 with a championship record of 21.41. This time was the second-fastest in history, merely 0.07 seconds shy of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 Seoul Olympics world record of 21.34.

Shericka Jackson.

But the real story of her season, given her pre-eminence at the event, was all about times – and how close she could come to the world record.

Regarded for so long as being out of reach, the mark had already begun to look at least approachable following Jackson’s 2022 world title win in 21.45, a championship record that put her second on the world all-time list.

The measure of her ambition for the World Athletics Championships became clear when, after winning superbly in 21.41, she had looked just a little cast down.

Afterward, the 29-year-old revealed why: “Honestly, when I crossed the line and saw the time, I said aaahhh, I’m close, I’m close. I wrote down two times on my bib today. The slowest I wrote was 21.40 and I got 21.41. I just wanted to see the race before I celebrated because I didn’t know if it was wind-legal.”

Jackson refused to say if the second target was a world record – but one could only assume so.

The impact of Jackson’s performance was evident as her closest rival, Gabby Thomas of the United States, finished 0.40 seconds behind with a stunned expression.

Jackson became the first Jamaican woman to make a successful defence of the world 200m title since Merlene Ottey, a winner in Stuttgart in 1993 and again in Gothenburg two years later.

Jackson saw out the season still in search of the world record.

After winning in Brussels with 21.48 on September 8, the fourth-fastest time in history, Jackson headed to the Diamond League Final in Eugene, where she won the sprint doubles in 10.70 and 21.57 (meeting record). She is now the first woman in history to break 21.60 three times in one season. Jackson achieved more sub-22-second clockings (seven) in one season than anyone else in history. And her career tally of sub-22-second runs now stands at 17, breaking the record set by Ottey.

While Jackson’s main focus remained on the 200m, she remained potent enough in the shorter sprint. She finished the season topping the world lists with the 10.65 she recorded in Kingston in July, earned silver behind Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States at the World Championships in Budapest, and capped her championships with silver in the 4x100m on August 26.

Jaydon Hibbert.

JAYDON HIBBERT: A trailblazing year culminating in historic Bowerman achievement

Jaydon Hibbert concluded an outstanding year by achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest recipient of Athletics’ most prestigious collegiate honour, The Bowerman.

Having swept the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) triple jump titles in an undefeated season and destroying the 38-year-old outdoor collegiate record that had not been contested since the 80s are just the tip of the iceberg for Hibberts’ 2023 headlines.

In his first year at the University of Arkansas, the 18-year-old has already left an indelible mark on collegiate athletics.

Named the SEC field athlete of the year in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, one of his most notable performances of the year was his world Under-20 record 17.87m jump in Baton Rouge on May 13 at the SEC Outdoor Championships that not only set him as a world leader for the year but No. 13 on the all-time world list.

Taking it international, Hibbert took the Jamaica Championships triple jump title on July 9 at the National Stadium in Kingston in a stadium-record jump of 17.68m before making his debut at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, but unfortunately suffered an injury to his right leg, taking him out of gold medal contention.

With a combination of skill, style, and a trail of broken records, Hibbert has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.

Antonio Watson reacts at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

ANTONIO WATSON: Remarkable journey to world 400m glory

Antonio Watson made history in Budapest, Hungary as the first Jamaican man in 40 years to claim the gold medal in the World Championships 400m.

The men’s 400m in Budapest was one of the most open of the events – and 22-year-old Watson seized his golden opportunity, following in the footsteps of Bert Cameron who won the inaugural world title in Helsinki, Finland in 1983.

Michael Norman of the United States had elected not to defend the title he had won the previous year in Oregon, and an untimely hamstring injury had prevented Zambia’s Commonwealth and African champion Muzala Samukonga, who finished the season second on the world lists with 43.93, from taking part.

The contest became even more unpredictable when Olympic champion Steven Gardiner, who had been unable to defend his world title in Oregon due to injury, fell to the ground clutching his leg with 100m remaining of his semifinal.

Watson entered the final having won his semifinal in a personal best of 44.13, which makes him the joint third-fastest Jamaican of all time alongside Nathon Allen. Rusheen McDonald with his national record of 43.93 heads the Jamaican all-time list while Akeem Bloomfield is second on the list with 43.94.

Watson went on to win the gold medal in 44.22, the second-fastest time of his career. Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith was second in 44.31, with Quincy Hall overtaking his US compatriot Vernon Norwood in the closing stages to claim bronze in a personal best of 44.37.

Watson, under the guidance of Glen Mills, who led the legendary Usain Bolt to multiple Olympic and world titles, had an impressive 2023 outdoor season. He won nine out of 10 400m races, setting multiple personal bests. He suffered his only defeat on July 9 at the National Championships when finishing second to Sean Bailey by improving his personal best for the second time in a month with a time of 44.54.

“I went to Budapest with the right mindset,” explains Watson. “After reaching the final of the World Championships, running 44.13 in the semis and becoming the third fastest Jamaican ever, I promised myself I would make it onto the podium no matter what.”

It was a fine coming of age for the young champion who had shown his competitive mettle by taking the 2017 world U18 title and adding 200m silver at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Starting the year with a personal best time of 46.17 set in 2002, the fact that he managed to lower it to 44.13 at the World Athletics Championships speaks volumes about his performance throughout the season.

Hansle Parchment celebrates with the Diamond League trophy. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

HANSLE PARCHMENT: From Budapest silver to Diamond League glory

Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment finished the season strong, winning the men’s 110m hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Zurich in 12.96 and then defeating world champion Grant Holloway of the United States at the season-ending Diamond League Final (Prefontaine Classic) in Eugene in a world lead of 12.93.

The 12.93 seconds at the Diamond League Final at Eugene’s Hayward Field on September 17 improved his nine-year-old personal best.

Parchment took the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 21 in 13.07, behind Holloway who became only the second man to win three consecutive world 110m hurdles by crossing the line in a season’s best of 12.96.

Danielle Williams at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

DANIELLE WILLIAMS: Almost a decade apart, yet gold again in 100m hurdles”

Eight years after earning a surprise 100m hurdles world title in Beijing, ahead of opponents with faster records, Danielle Williams did it again in Budapest.

At the age of 22, Williams had taken gold in the Chinese capital in a then personal best of 12.57 which placed her eighth on that year’s world list; in 2023 a season’s best of 12.43 on August 24 did the trick again, placing her joint-ninth on this year’s list.

The 31-year-old demonstrated her status as a championship racer again as she defeated a field that included the Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the defending champion and world record-holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the 2019 world champion Nia Ali, and the former world record-holder Kendra Harrison, both of the United States.

Camacho-Quinn was a close second in 12.44, just 0.01 slower than Williams, with Harrison claiming bronze in 12.46.

As Williams saw her name flash up first, she screamed and sprinted away in celebration.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I came out here knowing that I could win, but I would have to give everything I had. I still don’t believe I won against such a stellar field,” said Williams.

“When I won in 2015 it was unbelievable, but this took a lot of hard work, a lot of years of toil and injuries, and losing my confidence and battling to get back to this stage.”

Williams was hardly talking her chances up beforehand, commenting that she had been racing her rivals all year “and they have been kicking me left, right and centre.”

Inspired by the victory, Williams won her first Diamond League race of the season, clocking 12.54 in Zurich.

The season-ending Wanda Diamond League Final was won by Amusan in 12.33, while Williams was fourth in 12.47.

Roshawn Clarke at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

ROSHAWN CLARKE: Breaking barriers and setting records in a breakthrough 400m hurdles season

In 2023, Roshawn Clarke enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season in the 400m hurdles, culminating in setting a world Under-20 record and securing a fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 21.

At the beginning of the year, his personal best time was 49.35, which he achieved while winning bronze at the 2022 World U20 Championships. In mid-May, he improved upon this record and made two further revisions during the senior Jamaican Championships in July, with times of 48.91 in the heats and 47.85 in the final on July 7. The latter equaled the world Under-20 record previously set by the USA’s Sean Burrell on June 11, 2021.

Clarke’s impressive progress continued at the World Championships, where he advanced through his heat and finished second in his semifinal with a world U20 record time of 47.34. This time would have been sufficient for a gold medal in many previous editions of the championships. In the final, held one day later, Clarke finished fourth with a time of 48.07 and outperformed some of the world’s best 400m hurdlers.

He was named one of the three finalists for the Men’s Rising Star award by World Athletics.

Brazil’s Debinha, centre, in action against Jamaica’s Drew Spence, left, and Vyan Sampson at the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins, File).

History-making Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz; Jamaica’s football on an upward trajectory in 2023

Despite ongoing challenges, including with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Jamaica’s football was certainly on an upward trajectory in 2023 with both the senior national men’s and women’s teams performing brilliantly during the year.

The Reggae Girlz created history when they reached the Round of 16 in only their second World Cup appearance, while the Boyz created their own history, beating Canada for the first time in Canada to qualify for the 2024 Conmebol COPA America tournament.

History-making Reggae Girlz’ dogged run to the Round of 16 at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Despite their longstanding dispute with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the Reggae Girlz made Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora proud with their brilliant run to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in New Zealand and Australia.

During their historic run to the last 16, the Reggae Girlz held football powerhouses France and Brazil to 0-0 draws while defeating fellow Concacaf team Panama 1-nil. Their 0-0 draw with Brazil effectively knocked the South American giants out of the tournament as the Brazilians needed a win to advance.

The run by the Reggae Girlz was more remarkable because they were appearing at only their second World Cup; they first appeared in France in 2019 when they lost all three preliminary round games while giving up 12 goals. At the 2023 edition, the Jamaicans demonstrated a master class in defensive play, conceding a single goal in four games; they were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in their round of 16 match.

The Jamaicans also became the first female team from the Caribbean to win a match at the World Cup when they defeated Panama 1-0.

Their success at the World Cup was later overshadowed as a pay dispute with the JFF again took centre stage and none of the senior players made themselves available for the qualifiers for the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup.

A makeshift team was quickly assembled but they came up short and Jamaica will miss out on the 12-team tournament that will be held in February and March in the United States and Canada.

Reggae Boyz beat Canada for the first time to qualify for Copa America

Jamaica’s national senior men’s team, the Reggae Boyz, created history in Toronto on November 21 when they beat hosts Canada 3-2 to book their spot at next year’s Copa America tournament.

Their League A quarterfinal win in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League also saw them qualify for the semi-finals of that tournament while the Canadians will take part in the play-in tournament.

Jamaica’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid, top left, celebrates with goalkeeper Andre Blake after the team’s win over Canada.

It was the first time that Jamaica was beating the Canadians in Canada and marked a remarkable comeback after the Boyz had slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Canada at Kingston’s national stadium, the first home defeat inflicted by the Canadians on the Jamaicans in over 30 years.

The Boyz came from a goal down to beat the Canadians to advance on the away goals rule. Their 3-2 win at the BMO Stadium meant a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Shamar Nicholson, who was outstanding for the Reggae Boyz, scored a quick-fire double in the 62nd and 66th minutes after Alphonso Davis had given the home team the lead after 25 minutes.

Ismael Kone scored for the Canadians in the 69th minute at which stage Jamaica’s hopes of qualifying for the Conmebol Copa America were fading fast. However, the England-based Bobby Reid calmly put away a 78th-minute penalty, sealing the historic win.

Standout Reggae Boy Demarai Gray who now plies his trade in the Saudi league was sent off in the second half, but Jamaica prevailed, nonetheless.

The victory dubbed the “comeback of the ages”, meant that Jamaica joined Panama and the United States in the Nations League semifinals.

The Reggae Boyz and Mexico, the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions, have been drawn in a competitive Group B with Ecuador and Venezuela for their group stage Copa games.