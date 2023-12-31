Hot in 2023: Standout personalities in business Loop Jamaica

As we bid farewell to 2023, we spotlight a group of exceptional business leaders and entrepreneurs who have not only achieved recognition on local and international stages but have also made significant developments in their respective industries.

In no particular order, please take a look at our Hot in 2023 list.

Lisa Lake, the dynamic CEO of the Lake Group of companies, recently marked a pivotal moment with the groundbreaking ceremony for Kingston Two, a $2.1 billion residential development boasting over 100 units.

With a diversified portfolio spanning quick service restaurants, logistics, construction, and property development, the Lake Group, under the chairmanship of Richard Lake, has become a 40-year-old powerhouse.

Under Lisa Lake’s leadership, the company swiftly filled the inaugural floor of its business and retail centre at the intersection of Waterloo and Hope Road, Kingston. This strategic move saw the introduction of two American food brands, Popeyes and Krispy Kreme, marking the latter’s entry into Jamaica. Subsequently, two additional Krispy Kreme locations were established in Manor Park and downtown Kingston, though not accompanied by the same level of grandeur as the initial Waterloo site.

Beris Grey, the investment banker with a keen eye for architectural innovation just raised an additional US$50 million in preference shares offer to close the calendar year.

Sygnus, the company he heads, saw its total assets grow 13 per cent to US$162 million over the year to September 2023. Though the preference shares will not increase capital, it will give the company funds to on-lend instead of using its cash, which is at US$2.6 million.

As the founder of Sygnus, Grey has not only distinguished himself as a key player in the financial sector but has also left an indelible mark on the urban landscape through his recent high-rise commercial development. In particular, One Belmont, the just-completed high-rise, brings modern design into the aged landscape surrounding Knutsford Boulevard and its surrounding areas. The real estate arm holds over J$15 billion in assets to date.

Sygnus also completed its built-to-suit industrial warehouse facility on Spanish Town Road. It made advancements in unlocking value from key strategic assets, including Mammee Bay in St Ann, 56 and Lakespen in St Catherine.

Grey’s formative years at FirstCaribbean and Scotia laid the groundwork for a career marked by strategic insights and an ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape.

Ian Dear currently serves as the CEO of Margaritaville Caribbean Group (MCG), a prominent hospitality company with over 53 point-of-sale locations across the Caribbean and two subsidiaries publicly listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Those two entities, Express Catering and Margaritaville Turks, had a favourable year, marked by achievements and record-breaking revenues. This success story is particularly notable in the context of Express Catering’s remarkable expansion at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

During the pandemic, Express Catering embarked on an ambitious expansion project at Sangster International Airport, which added eight additional stores led by a Marley-branded restaurant and the international Sushi Bento. Express now operates over 31 restaurants in the departure lounge, up from 24.

C Kirabo Jackson, son of the first director of the Planning Institute of Jamaica Clement Jackson, assumed a role of great influence as part of US President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers in 2023. A distinguished academic, Jackson holds the Abraham Harris Professor of Education and Social Policy position at Northwestern University. His extensive work in economics, particularly in the realm of education, highlights a commitment to shaping policies with far-reaching impacts on both the US and international fronts.

Shanique Ellington’s bold leap into entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the creation of Le Champ Cosmetics, an organic makeup line catering to women of colour, those with sensitive skin, vegans, and environmental enthusiasts. She was recognised with prestigious awards, including the 2023 Consular Corps of Jamaica Next Generation Leadership Award by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

She also clinched the prestigious Scotiabank’s Vision Achiever Award, emerging as the leading women-led business in the programme. Le Champ Cosmetics has witnessed remarkable year-on-year growth, boasting a staggering 250 per cent increase in revenue and an impressive 115 per cent surge in profits.

Le Champ Cosmetics also expanded into international markets signifying a commitment to global reach and sustainable beauty practices.

Led by CEO Neil Hudson, Scotch Boyz, the Jamaican-manufactured hot sauce brand, reached a noteworthy milestone in 2023 by securing placement on the shelves of the renowned US retail giant Target. Recognised as one of the triumphant recipients of the US$100,000 Next Black Millionaire Impact Programme, Scotch Boyz’s hot sauce products now grace 600 Target outlets and hold a place among People Magazine’s 50 Food Faves of 2023.

The inception of Scotch Boyz traces back to a Jamaican BBQ cookoff, where Hudson and his three childhood friends – Drew Gray, Matthew Wallace and Kemar Swaby – emerged victorious.

Richard Pandohie is the force behind Seprod Limited’s revenue and profit surge since the pandemic’s onset. The company is on track to quadruple the annual profit made in 2019 from $1.1 billion to over $5 billion.

Over the period, the company cut costs, launched new products, and acquired a distribution company Trinidad & Tobago AS Bryden. The enlarged group earned revenue of $82 billion over nine months to September or 56 per cent higher than the $51 billion a year ago. The company is worth $36 billion.

Last month, A.S. Bryden and Sons with Pandohie at the helm, made its existing shares available on the Jamaica Stock Exchange signalling significant strategic initiatives for the regional distributor.

Before joining Seprod, Pandohie honed his skills as the managing director at Carreras, another listed company. He left the company in 2013 and, months later, joined Seprod.