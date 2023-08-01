Hotel worker dies after five-vehicle crash in St James Loop Jamaica

Hotel worker dies after five-vehicle crash in St James
Hotel worker dies after five-vehicle crash in St James

10 hrs ago

A hotel worker succumbed to injuries he sustained in a five-vehicle collision on the Flanker main road in St James on Monday night.

He has been identified as Adrian Ladrick of a Montego Bay address in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 10pm, Ladrick was travelling in a motor car that was involved in a crash involving five motor vehicles at a section of the Flanker main road.

He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Personnel from the Traffic Department at the St James Police Division are investigating.

