Hotel worker shot dead near his workplace in Negril Loop Jamaica

The Green Island police are probing the murder of a chef who was gunned down near the hotel where he was employed in the tourism resort town of Negril, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Rohan Simpson, otherwise called ‘Tyson’, of Cave district in Westmoreland.

He was shot and killed in the Hanover section of Negril, which spans both Westmoreland and Hanover.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 10:20 pm, Simpson was exiting his Toyota Corolla motorcar on Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants who were travelling in a Toyota Axio motorcar.

The men opened gunfire, hitting Simpson several times, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Simpson was seen lying in a supine position with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack.