House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China | Loop Jamaica

House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China

House collapses as torrential rain batters foundations in southern China

A family lost their entire house when its foundation was eroded by unprecedented rain and floods in southern China.

Footage shows the distressed residents screaming as the structure slowly sank and tipped into the adjacent river in Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Hunan province, on June 22

The Hunan Fire Department said in a statement: “On June 22, flooding occurred in many places in Jianghua County, Yongzhou, and many people were affected.

“Fire and rescue personnel immediately rushed to the front line of flood control, rescued and transferred more than 1,000 trapped people, and are currently organising flood control and disaster relief, as well as dredging and sewage work.”

Torrential rains in China’s south have affected almost 480,000 residents, authorities said.

The disaster mirrors last year’s tragic weather catastrophe in central Henan province, where 398 people died in unprecedented floods.

