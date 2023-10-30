House extensively damaged by earthquake in Portland Loop Jamaica

House extensively damaged by earthquake in Portland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Major Damage To House In Portland

A three-storey concrete house was significantly damaged in Content district in Hope Bay, Portland during Monday’s earthquake which rocked most of the island.

A couple who lived at the premises was not there at the time the first floor collapsed, leaving the other two floors significantly damaged.

The couple reportedly went to stay with relatives in the Corporate Area on the weekend, and had not yet returned.

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the island, especially in the eastern section, at about 10:57 am, and resulted in numerous buildings across the country being with structurally damaged.

There have also been reports of landslides and fallen rocks in some areas, leaving some roadways blocked.

