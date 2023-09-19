House Speaker ‘has nothing to hide’ amid Integrity Commission probe Loop Jamaica

The Speaker of the Jamaican House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert is being investigated by the Integrity Commission in relation to her statutory declarations for the period 2015-2021, but she is insisting that the matter for which she has been cited is a “genuine oversight”.

After tabling the Commission’s report on the investigation into herself in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Dalrymple-Philibert referred the matter to the Parliament’s Integrity Oversight Committee and the Ethics Committee for their deliberation. She then told Members of Parliament that they would get an opportunity to take part in any debate on the matter after the two committees conclude their work.

The speaker spoke briefly to the matter in the House, declaring that she had nothing to hide. However, a detailed, prepared statement from the speaker which was obtained by Loop News, shows that the matter for which she is being investigated relates to the purchase of a motor vehicle in the amount of $6 million. The purchase was financed by a loan from Sagicor Bank.

“As required by law, I have always filed my statutory declarations and have done so in a timely and transparent manner given that I have nothing to hide,” Dalrymple-Philibert declared in the statement before explaining that in 2015, she applied for and obtained a motor vehicle concession to purchase a 2015 motor vehicle.

“The vehicle was purchased for $6 million and financed by a loan of $5,800,000 from Sagicor Bank. The loan was taken out by Lincoln Eatmon, my sister’s spouse and a deposit of $200,0000 (sic) was paid by both my husband and Mr Eatmon,” she said.

Dalrymple-Philibert explained that the vehicle was used primarily by her sister, her spouse and her sister’s son and occasionally by her whenever she was in Kingston.

“This is due to the fact that my husband and I owned more than one motor vehicle, and, as a rural MP, I preferred driving an SUV because of the rough terrain that I am accustomed to traversing when in South Trelawny,” she said.

The speaker explained that having acquired the vehicle on concession, there was a three-year restriction on her ability to sell or transfer the vehicle. It, therefore, remained in her name and was never sold to anyone until over seven years later in May 2023. She also highlighted that Sagicor Bank placed a lien on the title until the loan was repaid in 2022 – seven years later.

“Therefore, my ownership of the vehicle was a public record at the Tax Administration of Jamaica, the bank, the insurance company and the Motor Vehicle Examination Department. As stated earlier, the vehicle was primarily used by my sister and her family and at the time of filing my statutory declaration, I honestly forgot about the vehicle and did not include it among the list of other vehicles I declared,” the speaker said.

She said that when she was called by the Integrity Commission for a meeting she reviewed her file and thereafter called the Clerk to the Houses of Parliament and requested a copy of the list of vehicles that she had acquired using a motor vehicle concession.

“Having received the list which confirmed the 2015 vehicle, I revealed to the Integrity Commission that the vehicle was unintentionally omitted from my statutory declaration,” said Dalrymple-Philibert.

She noted that the Integrity Commission Report, specifically at 5.2.0 page 34, confirms that I have always been compliant in the filing of my statutory declaration “save and except for the omissionof the vehicle, which therefore makes the declaration inaccurate and incomplete”.

“I am, therefore, surprised at the conclusion reached by the Integrity Commission that I knowingly failed to declare the vehicle, which was acquired via a loan,” she said.

The speaker also noted that the Commission recommends at 5.3.6 on page 37, “that I resubmit a complete and accurate statutory declaration as required by law. I will do so by tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, 2023.”

She has insisted that the omission was a genuine oversight.

And, Dalrymple-Philibert, a trained lawyer, said the matter is now in the hands of her lawyers. She said she will allow due process to take its course. Her legal team is headed by Peter Champagnie KC.

Meanwhile, her refusal on Tuesday to entertain any questions from Opposition Leader Mark Golding, led to a walkout by Opposition members. Golding had risen to his feet after Dalrymple-Philibert had told the House that she was being investigated by the Integrity Commission.

She did not indicate what she was being investigated for, pointing out that the investigation report is now a public document having been tabled in the Parliament.

Having referred the matter to two parliamentary committees, she insisted that she would not allow any questions on the matter. Golding refused to sit and, after being ignored by the speaker for several minutes, led a walkout of Opposition members.