House to vote on extension of SOEs | Loop Jamaica

The governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is expected to use its super majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to push through an amendment to the Emergency Powers Act that will facilitate the States of Emergency [SOEs] remaining in place for a minimum of three months.

A two-thirds vote in the House is needed to keep the emergency measure in place but that is considered a mere formality as the JLP has 48 of the 63 seats in the lower chamber.

This means that 41 government members must vote to extend the SOEs, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared for seven police divisions across five parishes on Sunday, November 14, to keep the measure in place.

It is not known how independent Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright will vote. Wright won the seat on a JLP ticket in September 2020 but was dropped from the JLP’s parliamentary caucus in April.

This was after a viral video emerged showing a man mercilessly beating a woman with a stool and his fists in public. Neither Wright nor the woman later identified as his common-law wife, businesswoman Tannisha Singh, has acknowledged that they are the ones in the video, thus forcing the police to drop their probe into the matter.

Holness, while declaring the SOEs, acknowledged that the parliamentary Opposition has stated its objections to the security measure.

Since the declaration, the People’s National Party has again voiced its disapproval, insisting that there are other security measures that the government can employ to tame the crime monster, in particular the spiralling murder rate.

With the Government needing one Opposition senator to vote with it to keep the measure in place when the Senate meets on Friday, the fate of the SOEs rests with the PNP.