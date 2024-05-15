Housekeeper gunned down in home community in Hanover Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a housekeeper in her community on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Britany Gibbs of Woodlands district, Hanover.

Reports are that about 12:45 pm, residents summoned the Lucea police after hearing loud explosions coming from a section of their community.

Upon their arrival, the police found Gibbs suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper section of her body.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been determined for the deadly attack.