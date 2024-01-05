Housing coming by policy for tourism workers – Holness Loop Jamaica

The Government says it will this year launch a national policy to build homes for tourism workers in partnership with hotels.

This was stated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his 2024 New Year’s message.

Holness said the Ministry of Tourism has already entered into partnerships with the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), the National Housing Trust (NHT) and private housing developers for units in Rhyne Park Estate and Grange Pen, St James to be reserved for tourism workers.

“We also welcome the pledge by four major international hotel investor groups, including RCD Hotels, Bahia Principe and Princess Resorts, which combined, have committed to constructing over 2,000 residential units for industry employees,” he said.

Holness argued that as the tourism industry expands, “we must ensure that the people get more of the benefits and take a longer and more sustainable view of the tourism product. We will not only build hotels, but we will build the community around them.”

He said tourism has always been a major employer of labour, but noted that while hotel rooms have been built, there has been no planned housing and accommodations for the workers in the industry.

“We are now seeing the limiting impact of unplanned developments on the tourism product,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said tourism was a star performer in 2023, and will continue to have a catalytic impact in transforming the social and economic lives of the Jamaican people.

He added that the interconnectedness of tourism with other sectors has great potential for the economy, noting that already, transactions through the Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) platform have generated over $1 billion in sales by small farmers to local hotels and restaurants.

ALEX is a collaborative initiative between the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) that brings hoteliers into direct contact with local farmers.

“I have tasked the minister of tourism and the minister of industry, investment and commerce to increase structured linkages with a view to doubling the locally sourced content in the tourism industry,” said Holness.