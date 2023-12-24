How a single mom overcame challenges with community support Loop Jamaica

Twenty-three-year-old teacher Okheliah Clarke bounced back from pregnancy to complete her first degree, despite a lack of support from her child’s father and a deep sense of guilt that she had failed her community.

During her third year of studies at Shortwood Teachers’ College (STC), Clarke discovered she was pregnant.

“January 2021–life took a toll on me. I found out that I was pregnant. I was not happy at all, because I felt as if I failed my parents and others. I was afraid to tell my parents.

“When I told my son’s father about it, he was giving me a hard time, then one day I got a text message from him saying, ‘The only thing I want you to do right now is abort the baby. I’m not asking anymore.’

“I was devastated! We never communicated again,” she disclosed in her post-graduation interview held in November at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Okheliah Clarke shares a moment with her family at her graduation held at the University of the West Indies, Mona, in November.

Clarke recalled the difficulty in breaking the news to her family and church brethren, as she knew the burden of disappointment that accompanied her action.

“I suffered in many ways. The first person I told was my brother, because he has a way of making things better.

“After I told him, I went to the doctor to confirm if I was still pregnant, because of how I was feeling and what was happening to my body; that day was my birthday and I didn’t enjoy it at all.

“My brother and I met with our parents and made the announcement. My father tried to hide the tears, but my mother gave it to me. I was heartbroken,” she recounted. “I told my pastor about it and he encouraged me to stay in church and work on my relationship with God.”

The Spanish and French teacher, who now works at Jamaica College, noted that the first trimester of her pregnancy was particularly stressful, but she anchored her faith in God, who blessed her with a strong supportive system.

“During my first three months of pregnancy, I was so stressed, I couldn’t eat or sleep, and I got very thin to a point where I thought I would have lost my child. I decided to quit college and try to find a job.

“I prayed earnestly to God for help, and He came through for me. He sent a whole army of supporters. My mom came around. She and dad decided to take full responsibility for everything; they encouraged me to focus on my studies and leave everything to them. I went through college without borrowing any student’s loan, because they said, ‘Don’t put that on your head, we’re responsible for you’,” she said.

Clarke added that her close Christian friends of the Baptist denomination also helped to strengthen her faith and encouraged her to continue her studies. She received financial support from her god sister, too.

“The stress and burdens slowly lifted. I gained weight, and I started to eat again. I had owed some money to the college and I didn’t know how I would pay it. Then my god sister messaged me about everything, and paid the balance I owed the college,” she noted.

A sign of triumph for Okheliah Clarke.

The Harbour View resident said she was happy that her pregnancy occurred at the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, as she was able to follow her classes online. During the same period, she met a friend – Sanjay Graham – who had experienced a similar situation to hers and had returned to college to complete her studies. Graham was a mountain of support to her.

“She was there with me throughout, and she helped me with my assignments and supported me in every way she could. In my fifth or sixth month of pregnancy, I had teaching practicum (TP) at Ascot High School. I had to write lesson plans every day.

“I was so uncomfortable, I got little to no rest, and my feet were swollen. I was in pain because I had to sit around the laptop for hours without taking a break because I wanted to do well,” she recalled.

“Sanjay helped me with some of my lessons and we shared ideas with each other. After all that stress and pressure, I was successful in TP. Sanjay and I received the best performance award in Spanish and my report was straight A’s and few B+s. On September 21, 2021, I gave birth to a healthy baby boy,” she detailed.

The last lap of the journey was no less cumbersome, but with continued support, Clarke overcame her setbacks.

“I couldn’t get to start fourth-year practicum; however, I took that time to resit some courses. My sisters helped to monitor my son while I was in classes. Sanjay helped me pay for some of my courses, and she said, ‘You have to finish, girl.’ I passed all of them,” she highlighted.

Clarke also recalls not having anyone to babysit her son when she had to sit her final examinations, but her head of department Kathey Wanliss told her, “Bring him come, I’ll keep him.”

While doing her exams, she also recalls her uniform being “soaked with breast milk. I had to try my best to keep the exam papers dry.”

Despite her rocky path, Clarke said that her son served as a motivation for her to finish her studies.

“Having my son during that time motivated me to work harder and to push myself more, because it was no longer me alone but me and him. I want the best for him, so I pushed myself. I exceeded my limit and completed college with Bachelor of Education in Modern Languages with second-class honours.

“I am the first in my family to earn a tertiary education, and I came out successfully. Everything I do is for my family, because I know what we’ve been through, and, as the ‘black sheep’ of the family, I want them to have a luxurious life,” she pointed out.

Although a classroom teacher now, Clarke said she hopes to fulfil her dream of becoming an officer within the Jamaica Defence Force.