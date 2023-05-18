How cops will know if your vehicle is over the noise limit Loop Jamaica

Is the motor vehicle you’re driving within the noise limit stipulated by the new Road Traffic Act and Regulations?

Does the tint on the windscreen and windows allow you sufficient visibility for safe driving of that vehicle?

Are you curious about how the electronic ticketing system works? You know, just in case you’re stopped while operating a motor vehicle.

Loop News checked out the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s first-ever tech expo last week, and some of their members walked us through these very things.

We were very curious about the noise limit because who wouldn’t want to avoid a $10,000 fine? Corporal Tyrone Walker of the JCF’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch shed some light on this for us.

