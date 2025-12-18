Two Canadians among several arrested in St. Elizabeth cocaine bust OUR says it lacks human resources to carry out verification checks for utility companies' recovery claims Chinese hospital ship Silk Road Ark now in St James and providing medical services to Jamaicans PSOJ President Metry Seaga says 7% increase in JPS bills will not have any major effect CASE to seek assistance from gov't to improve campus security SRHA implements contingency measures at facilities seeing increase in patients
World News

How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela? 

18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.

The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.

What are the dangers – and what might happen next?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela

Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas

Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister

 

