How diabetes affects the heart | Loop Jamaica

More than 50 per cent of people with diabetes will suffer from heart issues, which can be reduced significantly when mitigating factors are activated.

According to Consultant Cardiologist Dr Andrene Chung, who is also the chairperson of the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, diabetes also affects other vital organs in the body, which work in tandem with the heart.

Dr Chung said that among those organs significantly impacted by diabetes is the kidney, with more than 50 per cent of people suffering from renal failure dying from heart attacks or coronary disease.

“Diabetes is a very important risk factor for heart disease because what it does, is it damages blood vessels all over the body, including the ones that supply the heart. And when it does that, it can cause blockages or narrowing in the blood vessels of the heart and lead to heart attack and the disease that causes a heart attack.

“In addition, it can cause weakening of the heart muscles so it can go into heart failure, and those are the two primary ways in which diabetes affects the heart,” Dr Chung said in an interview with Loop News.

According to health education officer at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Rosanna Pike, diabetes is also a catalyst for chronic inflammation.

Pike said this could damage the walls of the arteries and make them more susceptible to arteriosclerosis.

“So this build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in these blood vessels can create what we call plaque, which will restrict your blood flow and can restrict the heart supply of oxygen-rich blood and increase your risk of a heart attack,” she said.

Exercise is important in managing the risk of serious heart disease.

Reducing your risk

Meanwhile, to reduce the risk of serious heart issues, Dr Chung said that diabetics should manage the illness with proper diet and exercise.

She said good management of diabetes could prevent the onset of heart disease, which can cause premature death. She said maintaining a good diet and exercise regimen should be lifelong activities for people with diabetes.

“People with diabetes can certainly reduce their risk for heart disease by managing their diabetes very carefully and very well, and over the long term. So it’s not a matter of managing your diabetes today but then allowing it to go out of control.

“It has to be done lifelong; so keeping your blood sugar level well-controlled, keeping active, exercising regularly, and eating a good diet,” Dr Chung said.