How did focus on security trigger FLA visit to Mountain View Primary? | Loop Jamaica

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is the statutory body in the Ministry of National Security that regulates the legal and lawful use of private firearms in Jamaica in keeping with firearm safe use and handling standards worldwide.

Members of the FLA on Monday visited Mountain View Primary school in Kingston to provide security of a different kind, reports are that officials from the organization came together to give the educational institution a facelift on Labour Day.

Shane Dalling, the chief executive officer of the FLA in an interview explained how the organisation’s mantra for security played a role in the FLA selecting the school for the special day.

“This Labour Day the FLA decided to make schools its priority, we decided that security and safety is part of the mantra of the FLA and we decided to make Mountain View Primary our focus this year,” said Dalling.

The focus of the work was to repair the guardhouse at the school after members from the FLA found out that it was in a dilapidated condition.

Sections of the school building were also repainted and a stage that was recently erected by school officials was repaired.

School officials said they were happy with the work done by the organisation.