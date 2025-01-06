How do you take your saltfish? Grilled? Or…

In a campaign inspired by total seafood appreciation shared between Jamaica and Norway, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) launched two events: A Tasteful Exchange and the Taste of Norway pop-up series.

These culinary experiences showcased Norway’s high-quality saltfish, demonstrating its versatility in Jamaican and global recipes. The events celebrated the timeless appeal of saltfish and introduced audiences to Norwegian saltfish as a delicious and healthful option within local cuisine.

A Tasteful Exchange: Norway Meets Jamaica event brought Norwegian and Jamaican flavours together in an unforgettable culinary display. Each dish proving the unique texture and flavour of saltfish, seamlessly blending with beloved Jamaican recipes.

To keep the celebration going, the NSC is sharing easy-to-make saltfish recipes that you could try at home. Whether you’re in the mood for wraps, burgers, grilled delights, or crispy saltfish nuggets, these recipes are the perfect way to bring a taste of Norway and Jamaica’s culinary exchange into your own kitchen.

Note: For these recipes, remember to soak the saltfish overnight to remove excess salt and rehydrate it for the best results.

Grilled Norwegian Saltfish with Dill Potatoes

Cooking time: 30-40 min

Difficulty level: Easy

Servings: 4

Ingredients

600g saltfish fillet, skinned and pin boned, soaked overnight and drained

8.5 oz fresh dill

400g potatoes

1 red chilli pepper

1 red onion

1.7 oz fresh basil

1 dl fresh parsley

4 sheets of aluminium foil

4 tbsp dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for brushing

Preparation

1 Cut the saltfish into portions, season with salt and pepper.

2 Finely chop half the dill and cook with potatoes.

3 Chop chili, onion, basil, and parsley and mix with remaining dill.

4 Brush foil with oil, add half the herbs and chili mixture, place saltfish on top, then cover with remaining herb mixture.

5 Drizzle with white wine, close foil packets, and grill for 10 minutes or until the fish is tender.