How far would you go for breakfast? Loop Jamaica

In recent times, breakfast fare has become popular as a meal instead of the traditional first meal.

While some may argue that breakfast is best in the morning, others prefer breakfast fare at dinner time, and many take breakfast at lunchtime (not brunch), some may even argue that they prefer breakfast at supper time.

Whenever you decide to have breakfast could depend on the craving or the availability of options.

For example, I’ve craved scrambled eggs and raisin bagel at dinnertime, or an open face avocado toast with a slightly runny fried egg on top, dusted with cracked black pepper. I know, very specific, but sometimes a craving is a craving.

Jamaica is not just renowned for jerked chicken, rice and peas and oxtail; we serve up some of the best breakfast options in the world.

For foodies, this means you can pull up just about anywhere and grab a range of breakfast options just about anywhere.

Today, we’re narrowing it down to spots on the North Coast with varying options to cater to different tastes and preferences, whether you’re seeking a healthy start to the day, classic breakfast comfort food, or something completely local.

While the availability and hours of breakfast spots may vary, it’s a good idea to check their operating times and consider making reservations if you plan to visit during peak hours.

Here are three top breakfast spots in Jamaica:

Just Natural, Negril, Westmoreland

Just Natural is a beloved breakfast spot in Negril, known for fresh and healthy morning options. The menu features a wide array of tropical fruit smoothies, omelettes, and traditional Jamaican breakfast dishes like ackee and saltfish.

What sets this place apart is a serene garden setting, which makes for the perfect spot to enjoy a wholesome breakfast while surrounded by lush greenery.

Woody’s Burgers, Drapers, Portland

Dining at Woody’s Burgers in Drapers, Portland, is an absolute must for anyone seeking ‘the best burgers in Portland’.

The charming eatery is world-renowned for its yummy, mouthwatering burgers, made with fresh produce that makes for a very local experience.

They serve fresh burgers daily, with flavourful options from the callaloo and ripe plantain burger to the stacked up everything burger.

Whether you’re a carnivore or a vegetarian, Woody’s offers a diverse menu to satisfy every palate.

The inviting ambiance and friendly staff create a welcoming atmosphere that enhances the dining experience.

Moreover, the breathtaking views of the lush Jamaican landscape and the nearby Caribbean Sea provide a picturesque backdrop for your meal.

Jamaica Inn, Ocho Rios, St Ann

Jamaica Inn, a legendary and historic beachfront resort nestled along the picturesque coastline of Ocho Rios, boasts an exceptional culinary experience that perfectly complements stunning natural surroundings.

Whether indulging in tropical fruit breakfasts or the delectable fusion of authentic Jamaican flavours and international cuisine, crafted to tantalise the taste buds.

Nothing is off-limits, from sumptuous jerk-infused succulent sausages, seasoned to perfection to fresh farm fare, guests can savour the flavours of the Carib while overlooking the Caribbean sea.