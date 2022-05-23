How hypertension can impact your sex life | Loop Jamaica

The risk factors and signs and symptoms of hypertension are widely discussed, but what about its implications for people’s sex life?

Hypertension or high blood pressure is described as a sustained elevation of an individual’s blood pressure at or above 140/90 mmHg.

According to the Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention and Control website of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, people with hypertension don’t usually have symptoms, so the only way to find out is if you have regular blood pressure checks done.

In this week’s Talking Health in 5, Loop News spoke with Dr Micas Campbell-Foreman, Regional NCD and Injuries Prevention Coordinator for the North-East Regional Health Authority, about the link between hypertension and sexual health.

A key takeaway, both women and men can be impacted.

And, since four out of every 10 Jamaicans with hypertension are unaware of their status – 60 per cent men and 26 per cent women – watch as Dr Campbell-Foreman explains five things we should all know about the link between hypertension and sexual health.

Video edited by Marlon Reid