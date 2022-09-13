How Jamaica helped Apple ‘hide’ its ‘Dynamic Island’ trademark Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recently played a huge part in American multinational technology company Apple Inc being able to keep its latest trademark, ‘Dynamic Island’, secret from its competitors, eagle-eyed tech sleuths and Apple reporters.

How? Apple had the trademark registered in Jamaica.

Apple, the world’s first trillion-dollar company, specialises in consumer electronics, software, and online services and is headquartered in Cupertino, California in the US.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted that the tech giant, which announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last week, filed the trademark in Jamaica on July 12. However, it wasn’t discovered because of a “fascinating reason”.

“You can only search for trademarks filed in Jamaica by going physically to the country’s trademark and patent office,” said Gurman.

When contacted, a representative at the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), which is located on the ground floor of the JAMPRO Building at 18 Trafalgar Road, New Kingston, said a visit to the office is, indeed, necessary to search for a trademark.

If an individual knows what to search for, he/she will be able to access JIPO’s databases free of cost at its Trafalgar Road location. However, if the person wants JIPO to conduct the search on his/her behalf, the representative told Loop News that the preliminary search costs $2,200 per class, with the results being available within three to four weeks.

“But if you come in and check the database yourself it’s free of cost,” the representative emphasised.

At the time an application is made for a trademark, the class of goods or services for which the trademark is used must be identified. During a search, each of those must be paid for.

In the US, you can search all applied-for and registered trademarks free of charge by using the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS). If your mark includes a design element, you will have to search for it by using a design code.

You may conduct a free online search of the USPTO database at the Public Search Facility in Alexandria, Virginia.USPTO personnel may not conduct trademark searches for the public. Instead, private trademark search firms will conduct searches for a fee.

According to Gurman, the Dynamic Island trademark was only revealed because Apple recently filed in New Zealand where the application is “searchable online”.

According to reporting by Mashable, it is pretty standard for tech companies to get creative about where and how they file trademarks. It cited previous reporting by Gurman that Google and Amazon have also registered names in foreign countries without “searchable trademark databases”.

Mashable said, given the publicity the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island would generate, Apple took things a step further.

“The iPhone notch has long been a hated aspect of the iPhone’s design for the way it cuts into the screen. Android smartphone makers found various solutions around this by nestling cameras and sensors into the screen years ago, which made Apple users hopeful the notch would someday disappear. But, instead, Apple came up with a solution that no one saw coming: It turned the notch into an ‘island’, and made it functional. This solution even impressed critics who have complained about Apple’s slowing innovation,” the report said.