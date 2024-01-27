How many times has Ziggy Marley seen the ‘One Love’ film? Loop Jamaica

Can you guess how many times Ziggy Marley has seen the new biopic of his late legendary musician father Bob Marley?

Talking with Loop Entertainment on the red carpet at Tuesday night’s buzzworthy world premiere of the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’film, which Paramount Pictures debuted at the Carib 5 cinema in Cross Roads, Kingston, the Marley scion disclosed that his viewings of the biographical musical drama have been many.

Watch as Ziggy, who served as a co-producer on the film, talks about his pride of the finished movie, how involved he was in its production, and why, like him, you’ll be watching it more than once, too.

By Omar Tomlinson; Video by Marlon Reid